Home / India News / 24-yr-old woman abducted, gang-raped in moving car in Rajasthan’s Udaipur: Police

24-yr-old woman abducted, gang-raped in moving car in Rajasthan’s Udaipur: Police

A police official said throughout the night the accused raped the woman in front of her male colleague in the moving car and dropped them left at Thokar Circle at around 8 am on Monday.

india Updated: Mar 02, 2020 23:01 IST
HT Correspondent
Udaipur
The woman reported the incident to Udaipur police on Monday evening, after which a case was registered against six accused, police said.
         

A 24-year-old woman, who works in an event management company, was allegedly abducted at gunpoint from a eatery and gang-raped in a moving car in Udaipur district of Rajasthan on Sunday night, police said on Monday.

Her office colleague was also abducted with her and she was allegedly raped in front of him, police said.

The woman reported the incident to Udaipur police on Monday evening, after which a case was registered against six accused, police said.

“We have launched a manhunt to nab the accused,” said additional superintendent of police, Udaipur, Anant Kumar.

According to the FIR, the woman and her colleague went for dinner at a Kathiyawadi dhaba in Balicha area of Udaipur.

“As soon as we started dinner, six men came to the eatery and began misbehaving with us. Later, they brandished a pistol and forced us into their car,” the woman said in her complaint.

Quoting the FIR, the SP, said throughout the night the accused raped the woman in front of her male colleague in the moving car and dropped them left at Thokar Circle at around 8 am on Monday.

Both of them went back to their office and informed their boss about the incident, who suggested to the woman to take some medicines and rest for a while. “It was around 7 pm on Monday evening the woman went to the police station and informed the police about it,” Kumar said.

During the investigation, the police found out that the both the rape survivor and her male colleague worked at an event management company in Udaipur. The woman is from Agra and stays in Udaipur with three other girls. The man is from Mumbai and lives in a rented accommodation with his family, police said.

Kumar said that the victim was taken for the medical examination and her statement before a magistrate will be recorded on Tuesday.

“A case has been registered and investigation is being conducted,” he said.

'Thinking of giving up my social media accounts this Sunday', tweets PM Modi
24-yr-old, with 10k Twitter followers, held for rumours about Delhi riots
Rahul Gandhi's 1st response to PM tweet on exiting social media is a swipe
Travel advisories against 5 countries after fresh Covid-19 cases in India
Ensuring peace in Delhi will remain a challenge | HT Editorial
MS Dhoni lands big blows in CSK nets, stadium erupts - WATCH
Carnival pushes Kia Motors to record sales in February
'Law to shoot at sight for anti-India slogans': Karnataka minister's demand
