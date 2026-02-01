24-year-old arrested in Kotturu triple murder case in Karnataka

In the triple murder case in Kotturu town, Vijayanagara district, Karnataka, a 24-year-old man has been arrested, police said. A 24-year-old man has been arrested over triple murder charges (Representative image)

According to Vijayanagara Superintendent of Police S. Jahnavi, the arrested person had lodged a missing persons complaint at the Tilak Nagar Police Station in Bengaluru on January 29, claiming that his parents and sister had gone missing. However, during the course of the investigation, discrepancies were found in his statements, which led the police to suspect foul play

"Based on the complaint given by a person named Lakshya, around 24 years, resident of Kotturu town, a missing complaint was registered in Tilak Nagar Police Station on January 29. During the course of the inquiry, due to discrepancies in the facts and statements, a case was registered yesterday at Tilak Nagar Police Station. Today, a team headed by PI Tilak Nagar, along with his staff, has come to Kotturu town... The bodies have been sent for post-mortem...", Superintendant of Police S. Jahnavi told ANI.

The police further informed that the bodies of the victims have been sent for the post-mortem, and further investigation will be carried out by the Tilak Nagar Police Station.

