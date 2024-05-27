25 held for vandalising police station, say cops

Bengaluru At least 25 people were arrested on Sunday a day after a police station was vandalised in Channagiri town in Davanagere district and several vehicles were set on fire by a violent mob over an alleged custodial death, police said. The protest escalated into violence, with the mob pelting stones, obstructing police duties, injuring officers, and vandalising government property. (File photo)

Davanagere superintendent of police (SP) Uma Prashanth said: “So far, we have arrested 25 people and sent them to judicial custody. We booked all accused under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (assaulting a public servant), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt with a weapon), 506 (criminal intimidation), 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (rioting by unlawful assembly), 148 (rioting with a weapon), and 149 (unlawful assembly with a common object).” She further said that the arrests were made based on video clips and “we have identified more accused”.

The incident took place at around 8pm when M Adil (30), a suspect brought in for questioning on charges of gambling, allegedly collapsed and later died at the hospital.

Following his death, his family and community members protested at the police station on Saturday. The protest escalated into violence, with the mob pelting stones, obstructing police duties, injuring officers, and vandalising government property.

In response, six cases were registered, and the police arrested 25 individuals on Sunday. Police said that the accused were sent to judicial custody, and authorities have assured that law and order are now under control with a significant police presence in the area.

Meanwhile, the police has issued a warning against sharing inflammatory or abusive content on social media. They added that the district’s social networks are being closely monitored, and appropriate legal action will be taken against those who post content that threatens public order. The situation in Channagiri remains stable, and police arrangements have been made to ensure peace is maintained, Prashanth said.

She further said that the government will hand over the Adil death case to the CID. “The autopsy was conducted in the presence of a judge, and once the autopsy report is received, the cause of death will be known,” she added.

Heena Bhanu, wife of the deceased, said: “My husband was conducting matka. He used to give a commission to the police every month. The police picked him up for not paying hafta and killed him.”

“We are conducting a probe into the allegations made by the deceased’s wife and will take stringent action if anyone is found guilty,” the SP added.

BJP state president BY Vijayendra expressed strong disapproval of the recent violence and said: “The destructive forces have formed a group in the name of religious minorities and are attacking police stations without any fear of the law of the land and setting them on fire. The rowdies and mafias are running rampant. Illegal rave parties are going on unabated. The government is responsible for this.”

He further accused the Congress government of leading the state into chaos to secure Muslim votes. “The Congress government is leading the state to anarchy to woo Muslim votes. The possibility that the terrorist forces arrested in the Rameswaram cafe blast case in Bengaluru are behind the incident cannot be ruled out,” he added.

The state government has suspended the circle inspector and deputy SP following the incident.

With PTI inputs