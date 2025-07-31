25% US tariff on India: How P Chidambaram, other Congress leaders reacted to Donald Trump's shocker

The Congress on Thursday hit out at the Narendra Modi government on Wednesday following US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 25% tariff and additional penalties on Indian imports, calling it a direct consequence of a "failed foreign policy" and the Prime Minister’s “personalised diplomacy” backfiring. Congress veteran P Chidambaram addresses a press conference.(File )

Congress veteran and former finance minister P Chidambaram said the Donald Trump's annoucment was a “big blow” to India’s trade with the US.

“The 25 per cent tariff on all Indian exports to the United States PLUS penalty for buying Russian oil is a big blow to India's trade with the U.S. ‘Dosti’ is no substitute for diplomacy and painstaking negotiations,” Chidambaram said in a post on X.

“The tariff imposed by the U.S. is a clear violation of the WTO rules. What happened to MIGA + MAGA = MEGA?” he added.

Congress leader Pawan Khera launched a scathing attack on the government over what he described as a foreign policy driven by desperation for validation from the US.

“The Modi government and its visionary foreign minister deserve a standing ovation! In their frantic race to gain America's approval, they’ve spurned old friends — and now America has signed an oil deal with Pakistan. To top it off, it says with a laugh: ‘Who knows, maybe one day Pakistan will sell oil to India!’ They promised good days, and what all days they’re showing us!” Pawan Khera posted on X.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh accused Trump of “piling it on India” and detailed a timeline of events that he said signalled Washington’s clear drift toward Islamabad.

“President Trump is piling it on India. Since May 10th, he has claimed 30 times that he stopped Op Sindoor. These claims were made in four different countries. On June 18th, he hosted the Pakistan Army Chief and the orchestrator of the Pahalgam terror attacks for lunch at the White House," Ramesh wrote on X.

“On July 30th, he imposed a 25% tariff on US imports from India plus a penalty on India's oil and defence purchases from Russia. In addition, sanctions on at least six Indian companies were imposed for engaging with Iran. On July 30th, he also announced that the US will help Pakistan explore and develop its oil (and gas) reserves. This comes on top of his full-throated support to Pakistan receiving financial assistance from the World Bank and the IMF,” the senior Congress leader said.

Ramesh further wrote, “Prime Minister Modi once spoke of the TOP (Tomato, Onion, Potato) challenge in prices. Now India has to contend with the political challenge arising out of CAP (China, America, Pakistan). He invested very heavily in his personal friendship with President Trump, as he had done earlier with President Xi. Both have the full measure of the man now--someone who can be managed easily by playing to his gigantic ego and self-obsession.”

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi took a swipe at the Modi government’s silence over Trump’s remarks and outreach to Pakistan’s military leadership.

“Was it PM Modi government’s thinking that keeping quiet on the US President’s remarks on Indian Air Force and ignoring the camaraderie with Pakistan Army Chief would result in a sweet deal from the US government?” Gogoi posted on X.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate also tore into the government, calling the tariffs “a result of failed foreign policy".

Speaking in Delhi, she said, “Rahul Gandhi had already warned about this... This is going to impact our economy, exports, production and in turn, our jobs and employment. We export pharmaceuticals to the US, and with the 25% tariff, they will become expensive, resulting in decreased demand, subsequently leading to lower production and employment. This is a result of our failed foreign policy...

“You (ruling) gave the slogan of 'Abki baar Trump Sarkar', but he sent our people shackled, said 30 times that he declared a ceasefire... What answer does PM Modi have on this? The government must have prepared in some way for this; all the sectors will be affected by it...”

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that the tariffs would take effect from August 1. “Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country,” he wrote.

“Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia's largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE - ALL THINGS NOT GOOD! INDIA WILL THEREFORE BE PAYING A TARIFF OF 25%, PLUS A PENALTY FOR THE ABOVE, STARTING ON AUGUST 1st. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. MAGA!”