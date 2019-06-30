25-year-old AIIMS nurse allegedly set herself afire in Jodhpur, probe on

A 25-year-old nurse allegedly committed suicide on Saturday by immolating herself in a corridor of AIIMS Jodhpur, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Biju Punoj, a native of Kerala who had been working at the hospital for the past two years. According to the police, the deceased had visited her native place a month ago and has been depressed since her return.

The incident took place around 8 pm on Saturday. The nurse immolated herself behind an operation theatre. The hospital was informed by a passerby that fumes were coming out of a room on the third floor of the hospital building. The victim had shut locked herself inside the room. “At around 8:30 pm, we received information that a woman had set herself on fire at the hospital. A team immediately rushed to the spot, and found the burnt body of the woman,” said Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) , Jodhpur West, Chain Singh Mahecha.

A plastic bottle and a matchbox were also recovered from the spot, said police, adding that no suicide note has been found yet. Police suspect that the same bottle was used by the deceased to carry inflammable material inside the hospital room following which she set herself on fire.

An official said the online history of the deceased revealed that she had been searching for ways to commit suicide. “Two mobile phones were recovered from her lockers. When mobile history was checked, it was found that she had searched various ways of committing suicide on the internet... Her colleagues told us that she was under depression,” said a police official.

First Published: Jun 30, 2019 22:25 IST