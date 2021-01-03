e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2021-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 25-year-old man killed in Panipat in suspected hate crime

25-year-old man killed in Panipat in suspected hate crime

Neeraj and Komal (21), who lived in the same locality, got married nearly 45 days ago in a local court. The woman’s family members, however, were not happy with the union as the man belonged to the Other Backward Classes while the woman was a member of the Scheduled Caste, read the complaint lodged by Gulshan Kumar, father of the deceased.

india Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 00:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Panipat
The deceased has been identified as Neeraj Kumar of Bhola Chowk in Panipat.
The deceased has been identified as Neeraj Kumar of Bhola Chowk in Panipat. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death in Haryana’s Panipat allegedly by his wife’s relatives who were against the intercaste marriage.

The deceased has been identified as Neeraj Kumar of Bhola Chowk in Panipat. According to the police, the incident took place in Panipat’s busy market area on Friday night, and the accused can be seen running away in a CCTV footage from the cameras installed in the locality.

Neeraj and Komal (21), who lived in the same locality, got married nearly 45 days ago in a local court. The woman’s family members, however, were not happy with the union as the man belonged to the Other Backward Classes while the woman was a member of the Scheduled Caste, read the complaint lodged by Gulshan Kumar, father of the deceased.

Kumar alleged that Komal’s brother Vijay Kumar, alias Chhota, and her cousin Pawan Kumar were not happy with their marriage and had threatened to kill him a few days ago.

“Based on the complaint lodged by Neeraj’s family, an FIR has been registered against Pawan Kumar and Vijay Kumar under sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Panel Code and sections 25 and 54 of the Arms Act,” deputy superintendent of police (Panipat ) Virender Saini said. A few people have been detained in connection with the case and further probe is on, added an official.

tags
top news
Expert panel gives nod to Covaxin for restricted use
Expert panel gives nod to Covaxin for restricted use
Air India opens booking for flights between India, UK
Air India opens booking for flights between India, UK
In a first, India successfully isolates new UK Covid-19 variant: ICMR
In a first, India successfully isolates new UK Covid-19 variant: ICMR
‘Jumbo panels serve no purpose,’ says Karti Chidambaram in veiled dig at Congress
‘Jumbo panels serve no purpose,’ says Karti Chidambaram in veiled dig at Congress
Farmers warn of march to Delhi if demands not met
Farmers warn of march to Delhi if demands not met
‘Perfect score’: Nine ace CAT exam, bag 100 percentile
‘Perfect score’: Nine ace CAT exam, bag 100 percentile
Pak woman becomes village head in Uttar Pradesh; case registered, probe on
Pak woman becomes village head in Uttar Pradesh; case registered, probe on
Covid update: Covaxin inches near approval; India cultures virus’ UK variant
Covid update: Covaxin inches near approval; India cultures virus’ UK variant
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In