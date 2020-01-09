e-paper
Home / India News / 25-year-old man lynched in Bihar; one arrested: Cops

25-year-old man lynched in Bihar; one arrested: Cops

The incident took place on late Monday evening, when the victim, identified as Sudhir Yadav, was returning to his village, Jirba.

india Updated: Jan 09, 2020 11:49 IST
Aditya Nath Jha
Aditya Nath Jha
Hindustan Times, Saharsa, Bihar
Bihar police has launched to manhunt to nab the absconding.
Bihar police has launched to manhunt to nab the absconding. (Santosh Kumar / Hindustan Times)
         

After a 25-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a mob on suspicion of theft in Kabaiya village under Patarghat police station of Saharsa district on Monday, the police arrested one accused in the case on Wednesday.

The incident took place on late Monday evening, when the victim, identified as Sudhir Yadav, was returning to his village, Jirba. He was passing through Kabaiya village when some of the villagers spotted him and raised an alarm. Soon dozens of villagers gathered, tied him to a bamboo pole and thrashed him with rods and sticks till he died.

On Tuesday morning, someone informed the police about the incident and police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Saharsa district hospital for autopsy. “We were informed about the incident on Tuesday,” station house officer (SHO) Ajeet Kumar said. “Police have lodged an FIR under relevant sections of Indian Panel Code (IPC) against nine persons of the village (Kabaiya), where incident took place on the basis of the complaint of victim’s wife.”

He informed one person out of nine named in the FIR had already been arrested and police had launched a manhunt to nab the rest as all of them are at absconding.

