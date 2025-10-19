256 passengers bound for Delhi this Diwali are stranded in Italy. Here's why

Hundreds of passengers, who were hoping to join their families in India for Diwali celebrations, were left stranded in Italy's Milan after Air India's flight AI138 to Delhi was abruptly cancelled on Friday. Air India's flight AI138 from Milan to Delhi was cancelled. (REUTERS)

The flight, which was scheduled to bring 256 passengers and 10 crew members home for Diwali, could not take off after what the airline described as an "extended technical requirement."

The flight was cancelled due to a technical snag in the aircraft, the airline said.

However, the last-minute cancellation evidently hampered travel plans for many who were counting on reaching home before Diwali celebrations in India on October 20.

Air India cites safety concerns In an official statement, Air India said the decision to cancel the flight was taken to "prioritise the safety of all passengers and crew."

“Flight AI138 from Milan to Delhi on 17 October was cancelled due to an extended technical requirement on the aircraft scheduled to operate the flight, prioritising the safety of all passengers and crew,” Air India said in the statement.

Airlines arranged rebookings for stranded passengers All affected passengers have been provided with hotel accommodations, although the airline acknowledged that the hotels were located some distance from the airport due to limited availability.

"All affected passengers have been provided hotel accommodations; however, due to limited availability, accommodations were arranged outside the immediate vicinity of the airport," the airline said in a statement on Saturday.

"Specifically, one of the passengers, whose Schengen visa expires on 20 October, has been rebooked on another airline's flight departing Milan on 19 October to ensure compliance with her visa validity," Air India said.