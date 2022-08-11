25-kg IED defused in Pulwama: Police

Days before the 75th Independence Day, a major mishap was averted after a 25-kg improvised explosive device (IED) was detected and subsequently defused by security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday, police said.

The police said that the explosive was found on a road crossing in Pulwama.

“An IED weighing approx. 25 to 30 Kgs recovered near Tahab Crossing on Circular road in Pulwama by Police and Security Forces. A major #tragedy has been #averted by specific input generated by Pulwama Police,” said Kashmir Police in a tweet quoting additional director general of police (ADGP), Vijay Kumar.

Pulwama superintendent of police (SP) Ghulam Jeelani said, “The device was detected near a link road which witnesses frequent movement of security forces.The terrorists had very sinister motives which we did not allow them to succeed in and defused the device.”

On June 2, the terrorists had planted an IED in a vehicle ferrying soldiers for an anti-militancy operation in south Kashmir’s Shopian district. During the incident, an army jawan lost his life and two others were injured. Later, four terrorists and their associates were arrested in the case.