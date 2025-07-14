26/11 lawyer, ex-foreign secy: 4 nominated to Rajya Sabha

President Droupadi Murmu has nominated special public prosecutor in the 26/11 case Ujjwal Nikam, former foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, educationist C Sadanandan Master, and historian Meenakshi Jain to the Rajya Sabha, a ministry of home affairs notification said on Sunday. Rajya Sabha nominees clockwise from top right: Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Meenakshi Jain, C Sadanandan Master and Ujjwal Deorao Nikam. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several senior BJP leaders welcomed the nominations as they hailed the contributions of the four people to society. The Constitution allows the President to nominate 12 people with “special knowledge or practical experience” in the fields of literature, science, art, and social service to the Upper House. The appointments, made on the central government’s recommendations, are intended to bring domain knowledge to parliamentary debates.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (a) of clause (1) of article 80 of the Constitution of India, read with clause (3) of that article, the President is pleased to nominate to the Council of States the following persons to fill the vacancies caused due to retirement of nominated members: Shri Ujjwal Deorao Nikam, Shri C. Sadanandan Master, Shri Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Dr. Meenakshi Jain,” the MHA notification said.

The term of nominated members is six years, and they are allowed to join a political party within six months of their appointment.

Legal expertA noted lawyer, Nikam served as the government counsel in the Mumbai terror attacks case and played a key role in the conviction of terrorist Ajmal Kasab, who was sentenced to death in 2010. Recently, he was appointed the prosecutor in the politically charged Beed sarpanch murder case. He contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Mumbai North Central seat as a BJP candidate but lost.

Lauding Nikam’s devotion to the Constitution as “exemplary,” the PM said: “During his entire legal career, he has always worked to strengthen Constitutional values and ensure common citizens are always treated with dignity. It’s gladdening that the President of India has nominated him to the Rajya Sabha.”

Nikam, 72, thanked the President for nominating him and said: “I thank President Droupadi Murmu for nominating me. When I met PM Narendra Modi during the Lok Sabha election campaign, he expressed his faith in me. Yesterday, PM Modi called to inform me about the nomination. He asked whether he should speak in Hindi or Marathi—both of us laughed. Then he spoke to me in Marathi…,” he said.

Distinguished diplomat Shringla, who is a 1984 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, also served as India’s ambassador to the United States and Bangladesh in his distinguished diplomatic career. He was also the chief coordinator for India’s G20 Presidency in 2023.

Congratulating Shringla on his nomination, Modi said he has excelled as a diplomat, intellectual, and strategic thinker. “Over the years, he’s made key contributions to India’s foreign policy and also contributed to our G20 presidency. Glad that he’s been nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the President of India. His unique perspectives will greatly enrich Parliamentary proceedings,” the PM said.

Shringla said that he will use the opportunity to work for the people. “I have always wanted to work in the service of the country and, even after retirement, I have never stopped my endeavours in this regard. I am grateful for this opportunity and promise to do my best in working for the people, standing by the people and speaking for the people,” he said.

Noted educationist A veteran social worker and educationist from Kerala with decades of grassroots service, Master was a victim of political violence in 1994 when CPI(M) members dragged him out of a car and chopped off his legs in the state’s Kannur purportedly over his affiliation with the RSS. He contested the 2016 and 2021 elections as a BJP candidate from the Koothuparambu assembly constituency but lost.

“Shri C. Sadanandan Master’s life is the epitome of courage and refusal to bow to injustice. Violence and intimidation couldn’t deter his spirit towards national development. His efforts as a teacher and social worker are also commendable,” the PM said.

Master said that the opportunity will help him work towards the BJP’s goal of a “Viksit Kerala” and “Viksit Bharat”. “Today, thankfully there is peace in Kannur and I am among those who want the peace to prevail. I see the 1994 attack on me as a bad dream which I want to forget. I see my nomination as the party’s commitment to Kerala and its people. The party is now promoting the idea of Viksit Kerala and Viksit Bharat. To help realise this vision, I must work even harder,” he said.

Eminent academic A noted historian and academic, Jain worked as an associate professor at the University of Delhi’s Gargi College. She has authored several books, including Flight Of Deities And Rebirth Of Temples: Episodes From Indian History and The Battle for Rama: Case of the Temple at Ayodhya. She was awarded the Padma Shri in 2020.

“She has distinguished herself as a scholar, researcher and historian. Her work in the fields of education, literature, history and political science have enriched academic discourse significantly. Best wishes for her Parliamentary tenure,” the PM said. Thanking the PM and President, she said: “Dear Honourable President and Prime Minister, I am deeply humbled at being nominated to the Rajya Sabha. It is truly a great privilege and honour.”

The four nominations come ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament and precede elections to Rajya Sabha seats from across states scheduled in 2026. Elections to 75 out of 245 seats are set to take place in April, June, and November next year when several leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, and NCP(SP) president Sharad Pawar, are set to complete their terms.