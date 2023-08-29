26-yr-old man injured after armed persons open fire at villagers in Manipur: Police

A 26-year-old man sustained bullet injuries after armed persons fired at villagers in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Tuesday, officials aware of the matter said. Officials of the Assam Rifles and army are yet to reveal the identity of the person arrested. (Representative file image)

According to officials, the injured person was identified as Salam Jotin Singh and is a resident of Naransena village.

Singh was hit by bullets after the armed persons fired from the jungle located near Khoirentak Hill around 6:30am.

“The man was working in the field outside his house when armed persons fired bullets from the jungle area. His condition is stable. Security forces are on the lookout for those involved in the jungle,” said a police officer aware of the details.

Following the firing on Tuesday morning, security forces conducted searches in the Khoirentak Hill side after which one armed individual was arrested.

Officials of the Assam Rifles and army, who conducted the search operations, are yet to reveal the identity of the person arrested.

A senior officer, on condition of anonymity said the man was caught with two guns and a large cache of ammunition during the search operations after the firing incident.

Sporadic incidents of violence continue to be reported from the northeastern state.

On Sunday, at least five abandoned houses were burnt in New Lambulane locality of Imphal.

The same morning, unidentified men allegedly had snatched three weapons from security personnel guarding the residence of former health and family welfare director K Rajo.

Clashes in Manipur first broke out on May 3 in Churachandpur town after tribal groups called for protests against a proposed tweak to the state’s reservation matrix, granting scheduled tribe (ST) status to the Meitei community.

Violence quickly engulfed the state where ethnic fault lines run deep, displacing tens of thousands of people who fled burning homes and neighbourhoods into jungles, often across state borders.

At least 155 people have died so far in the violence and around 50,000 have been displaced from their homes.

