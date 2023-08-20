Kuki groups protest killing, demand re-imposition of AFSPA in parts of Manipur

The killing of three Kuki village patrol guards by armed miscreants in the Ukhrul district of violence-hit Manipur on Friday has led to protests by members of the community and demands for the reimposition of the contentious Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in all parts of the northeastern state from where it was removed earlier. Friday’s violence marked the first killings in the state in 13 days (File Photo)

The village falls on the edge of the Naga-dominated Ukhrul district and the Meitei-dominated Imphal East district. The three deceased were identified by the district administration as Thangkhokai Haokip, 35, Jamkhogin Haokip, 26, and Hollenson Baithe, 24.

On Friday afternoon, hours after the attack in Ukhrul, the residence of a former Lok Sabha MP, Thangso Baite, was burned down by unidentified miscreants in the Lamphel area of Imphal. No one was in the house when the incident took place. There were no fresh reports of violence in the state till Saturday evening.

The recent killing once against shattered the tenuous peace that lasted for nearly two weeks in the state which has been witnessing ethnic clashes between Meitei and the tribal Kuki communities since May 3 and claimed over 160 lives and displaced nearly 50,000.

Following the incident, hundreds of protesters, including women staged protests on Friday and Saturday in Kuki-dominated hills districts, especially Kangpokpi. The protestors, who blocked parts of NH-2 for hours, apart from the reimposition of AFSPA, also sought deployment of Assam Rifles personnel in the Kuki areas.

Alleging blockade of essential goods being prevented by Meitei groups from reaching Kuki areas, a Kuki group in Kangpokpi, Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU), has threatened to impose a “complete economic blockade” of NH-2 and NH-37 in Kangpokpi and Jiribam districts respectively from Sunday midnight.

“AFSPA is still imposed in the hill districts, but it was removed in the Imphal Valley. Because of its removal, Meitei militants have become active again. We want it to be reimposed in the entire Imphal Valley and in areas where it is not operational at present,” said Ng. Lun Kipgen, media cell coordinator of COTU.

AFSPA, which gives unbridled powers to security forces to detain, arrest and even shoot at without prior orders, was imposed in Manipur (except Imphal municipality area) in 2004. In April last year, it was removed from 15 police stations in six districts. In March this year, it was further removed from four more police stations. All areas in the state except the 19 police stations are under the purview of ASFPA at present.

“We want deployment of Assam Rifles in the hill districts. Friday’s attack under Litan police station took place after an outpost of the force was removed from the area following demands by Meitei groups including Meira Paibis. The force needs to be reposted to ensure the security of our people,” said Kipgen.

The Kuki group stated that despite the removal of the blockade of NH-2 in Kangpokpi in June following a request from Union home minister Amit Shah, Meitei groups have not responded similarly and have imposed blockades on roads leading to the hill districts where Kukis are in the majority and stopping movement of essentials.

On August 16, COTU had given a three-day ultimatum to the Centre and state government to ensure the resuming of the supply of essentials, including medicines. Since there has been no positive response to the demand, the group said they are “forced” to impose a blockade of the two key highways that connect to Imphal.

“There will be a complete economic blockade on NH-2 and NH-37 at Kangpokpi and Jiribam districts from Sunday midnight. We are compelled to do this. But this is the only leverage we have with the state government. The blockade would be indefinite till the supply of essentials resumes smoothly,” said Kipgen.

Meanwhile, a team of Border Security Force (BSF) personnel is likely to be posted near Thawai Kuki village, according to people aware of the matter.

Security forces are combing the jungles of the adjoining hills, where the armed miscreants are believed to be hiding, but the attackers are still absconding.

