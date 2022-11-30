27 drones detected along Pakistan border in Jammu region this year: BSF

As many as 27 Pakistani drones have been detected along the 192-km long India-Pakistan border in the Jammu region this year so far even as attempts to fuel the insurgency, including through smuggling of arms and ammunition via unmanned aerial vehicles, have been thwarted, a top Border Security Force (BSF) officer said on Wednesday.

“The border population is being made aware of drone operations carried out by Pakistan...awareness programmes are organised for them,” BSF’s Jammu frontier inspector general DK Boora told journalists

The comments came a week after an improvised explosive device (IED), two pistols, four magazines, two batteries, a detonator, and Indian currency worth nearly ₹5 lakh a Pakistani drone was suspected to have dropped were recovered at Ramgarh in Samba near Jammu on Thursday last.

This was the second such case this month in the region, where drones have been used to drop weapons, drugs, ammunition, arms, and money.

In June last year, two Indian Air Force personnel were injured in blasts carried out through drones at the Jammu airport, which is used for strategic operations and VVIP movements.

On November 15, two drone-delivered IEDs were found near a police post in the border area of Phallain Mandal in the Jammu district. In June, BSF shot down a China-made hexacopter carrying a US-made semi-automatic gun and Chinese arms and ammunition in Kathua.

Boora said Pakistan has been attempting to vitiate the atmosphere in the region using drones. He added the Pakistani drones continued to pose a problem. “...we have enhanced our measures and now we have many resources. We also learnt many things and that is why drone activity in the Jammu region has subsided to a considerable extent. The threat of Pakistani drones has been resolved to a great extent with the help of intelligence agencies, police, and the local population.”

He added that Pakistani drones have also been detected regularly in neighbouring Punjab. “They are either shot down or BSF recover arms and ammunition they carry. This shows we are alive to the threat. Next year, I feel, we will be able to completely tackle the problem.”

Boora said BSF has largely been successful in recovering weapons the drones have dropped and that they have continuously carried out anti tunnel drives along the border. “We were able to detect a tunnel along the border in March, which made a huge dent to the infiltration attempts by Pakistan and also exposed its nefarious designs...”

In April, two terrorists, who infiltrated into India through a cross-border tunnel, and an assistant sub-inspector of a paramilitary force were killed in an attack on a Central Industrial Security Force bus two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at Samba.

Boora said this year BSF has caught three Pakistani intruders and neutralised seven smugglers trying to cross the border to smuggle narcotics and weapons. “They cooperate to conduct such covert operations and it is not possible without the involvement of the Pakistani agencies.”

