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28.5 crore cash, 15 kg gold seized from retired driver's house in Bengal

Police seized ₹28.5 crore in cash and 15 kg of gold from a retired bus driver's house in Birbhum, West Bengal and questioned the owner.

Updated on: Jul 30, 2026, 08:05:30 IST
By HT Correspondent
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Police on Wednesday seized around 28.5 crore in cash and 15 kg of gold bars worth about 20 crore from the house of a retired government bus driver in Deucha village of West Bengal’s Birbhum district after a 20-hour search, officials said.

Police recovered ₹28.5 crore in cash and 15 kg of gold bars during a search at a house in West Bengal's Birbhum district. (Representative/Unsplash)
Police recovered ₹28.5 crore in cash and 15 kg of gold bars during a search at a house in West Bengal's Birbhum district. (Representative/Unsplash)

The house owner, Minar Mondal, is being questioned, said a police officer.

Also read: ₹24-cr smuggled gold worth seized at Mumbai airport, 8 held"> 24-cr smuggled gold worth seized at Mumbai airport, 8 held

The officer added, “During preliminary interrogation, he told police that the cash and gold belonged to his brother-in-law, Tulu Mondal alias Mohd Nazibuddin, who was arrested in a murder case in 2022 and later questioned by central agencies over alleged links to illegal stone, sand and coal trades.”

“I request the government to take strong action,” said TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh.

 
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