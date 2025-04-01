Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

298 persons killed in Wayanad landslides: Govt tells Parliament

PTI |
Apr 01, 2025 05:35 PM IST

298 persons killed in Wayanad landslides: Govt tells Parliament

New Delhi, A total of 298 people were killed during the landslides that hit Kerala's Wayanad district last year, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday.

298 persons killed in Wayanad landslides: Govt tells Parliament
298 persons killed in Wayanad landslides: Govt tells Parliament

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said that while the Centre does not maintain a central data of deaths/missing persons due to disasters, including landslides, the Kerala government informed it that the total number of deaths due to the landslide in Wayanad was 298.

Out of these, 32 missing persons have been declared as deceased, the minister told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

Asked about the compensation provided by the Centre to the state, Rai said that based on a report of the inter-ministerial central team , the central government approved an amount of 153.47 crore, subject to the adjustment of 50 per cent of balance available in the state disaster response fund account, for the landslides, flash flood of 2024.

The amount also includes assistance for the air bills for utilising the services of the Indian Air Force helicopters for rescue and relief, as per actual, and actual expenditure for the clearance of debris, he said.

Besides, an amount of 388 crore has been allocated to the Government of Kerala for the financial year 2024-25 in SDRF, he said.

The instalment of 145.60 crore of the central share was released on July 31, 2024.

The second instalment of 145.60 crore of the central share was also released on October 1, 2024 in advance to the state, the minister said.

He added that the Kerala Accountant General reported a balance of 394.99 crore in its SDRF account as on April 1, 2024.

Thus, "sufficient fund" is available in the SDRF account of the state for relief operations, he said.

Rai said Kerala conducted a Post Disaster Need Assessment estimating a total requirement of 2,219 crore for recovery and reconstruction plan.

The landslides destroyed large tracts of three Wayanad villages Punchirimattom, Chooralmala and Mundakkai apart from some in Attamala when the disaster struck on July 30 last year.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 298 persons killed in Wayanad landslides: Govt tells Parliament
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On