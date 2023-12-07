close_game
News / India News / 29-year-old Youth Cong leader held for cheating people on pretext of govt jobs in Kerala: Cops

29-year-old Youth Cong leader held for cheating people on pretext of govt jobs in Kerala: Cops

ByVishnu Varma, Kochi
Dec 07, 2023 08:14 AM IST

The accused also issued fake appointment letters to people for posts that did not even existed, police said

A 29-year-old Congress youth-wing leader was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of providing them government jobs and issuing fake appointment letters in Kerala, police said on Wednesday.

A 29-year-old Congress youth-wing leader arrested for cheating people on pretext of providing them government jobs. (Representational Image)
An officer of the Cantonment Police Station in Thiruvananthapuram said the accused, identified as Aravind Vettikkal, a state secretary of the Youth Congress, was taken into custody following a complaint from the state health department.

“He is accused of giving out a fake appointment letter of the state health department and cheating a woman from Alappuzha district of 50,000. He has reportedly cheated more people but we have not gotten any other complaints yet. He has been booked on charges of cheating and forgery,” said the police officer.

The police said Vettikkal had reportedly promised the woman a job as a receptionist at the Kottayam district hospital, a post which does not even exist. He had even forged the letter pad and seal of the health department.

There are reports that the Youth Congress leader, who hails from Pathanamthitta district, has also issued fake job letters in the past pertaining to BEVCO, the state beverages corporation which has a monopoly on the retail sale of liquor in the state.

A representative of the Youth Congress was not available for comment.

    Vishnu Varma

    Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment.

