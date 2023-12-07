29-year-old Youth Cong leader held for cheating people on pretext of govt jobs in Kerala: Cops

A 29-year-old Congress youth-wing leader was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of providing them government jobs and issuing fake appointment letters in Kerala, police said on Wednesday. A 29-year-old Congress youth-wing leader arrested for cheating people on pretext of providing them government jobs. (Representational Image)

An officer of the Cantonment Police Station in Thiruvananthapuram said the accused, identified as Aravind Vettikkal, a state secretary of the Youth Congress, was taken into custody following a complaint from the state health department.

“He is accused of giving out a fake appointment letter of the state health department and cheating a woman from Alappuzha district of ₹50,000. He has reportedly cheated more people but we have not gotten any other complaints yet. He has been booked on charges of cheating and forgery,” said the police officer.

The police said Vettikkal had reportedly promised the woman a job as a receptionist at the Kottayam district hospital, a post which does not even exist. He had even forged the letter pad and seal of the health department.

There are reports that the Youth Congress leader, who hails from Pathanamthitta district, has also issued fake job letters in the past pertaining to BEVCO, the state beverages corporation which has a monopoly on the retail sale of liquor in the state.

A representative of the Youth Congress was not available for comment.