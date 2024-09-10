2-day Asia Pacific ministerial conference to begin on September 11 in Delhi

With an aim to create a road map for advancing the civil aviation sector in the region, the second Asia Pacific Ministerial Conference on Civil Aviation begins on Wednesday in the national Capital Delhi. The two-day event will see a gathering of over 250 delegates from 41 countries. (@MoCA_GoI)

Speaking to media persons on Monday, civil aviation minister K Rammohan Naidu said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present at the closing session on Thursday adding that the conference aims to create a road map for advancing the civil aviation sector in the region.

“India’s aviation sector has seen rapid growth, with the number of aircraft doubling to over 800 and airports increasing from 74 to 157 over the past decade,” he said.

“We have bilateral meetings with Vietnam, Japan, Maldives, and Singapore. We are proactively looking at bilaterals... we want to promote Indian airlines because we want to create our own aviation hubs also,” Naidu added.

Civil aviation secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam said that 250 representatives from 41 countries will be participating in the event and the key topic of discussion includes air safety.

The event is jointly organised by the Indian government and the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) APAC. It was last held in Beijing in 2018.

India was set to host this event in 2020, but it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.