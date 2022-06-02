Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / '2nd Kashmiri Pandit exodus...mistakes being repeated': Owaisi warns Modi govt
'2nd Kashmiri Pandit exodus...mistakes being repeated': Owaisi warns Modi govt

The Kashmir Valley is witnessing massive protests by the members of the Kashmiri Hindu community who are demanding relocation to safer places in wake of killings by terrorists. 
Published on Jun 02, 2022 05:31 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi launched an all out attack on the Centre over the targeted killings of civilians including Kashmiri Pandits in the Kashmir Valley.The Hyderabad MP tweeted a video posted by a National Conference leader which reportedly showed Kashmiri Pandits packing their bags and leaving the Kashmir valley.“A second #KashmiriPandit exodus is in progress. @PMOIndia is alone responsible for this. Mistakes of 1989 are being repeated by his govt. Political leaders of valley have no levers & left with no political legitimacy. Modi govt is busy promoting movies,” Owaisi tweeted.“Just like 1987 assembly election was rigged; new delimitation has gerrymandered constituencies. BJP has only used Pandits for politics. They say “What about Pandits?!” only when questions are raised about their own history of riots. Pandits serve no other purpose for BJP,” he added.

There is massive outrage among the Hindu community in J&K after a spate of killings of Kashmiri Pandits. A bank manager named Vijay Kumar was shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam district on Thursday, this days after the killing of a school teacher named Rajni Bala in Gopalpora area of the same district.

There have been protests across the union territory with the Pandit community demanding they be relocated to safer places ever since government employee Rahul Bhat was gunned down in Chadoora tehsil office in Budgam on May 12.Not just Owaisi, several opposition parties including the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, J&K National Conference, People's Democratic Party etc have been attacking the Congress over the killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley.

