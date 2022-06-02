Bank employee shot dead in fresh targeted attack in Kashmir

Srinagar: A 26-year-old bank employee from Rajasthan was shot dead in his office in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam two days after a woman schoolteacher was killed there on campus amid a series of targeted attacks in the region.

A terrorist barged into Ellaqie Dehati Bank’s branch in Kulgam’s Mohanpora and fired on Vijay Kumar inside his cabin. CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media and purportedly shows the veiled assailant shooting Kumar before escaping.

Kumar, who was from Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh, was shifted to Kulgam’s district hospital, where doctors declared him dead. He got married three months ago and lived in Kulgam with his wife.

The killing of the schoolteacher from Jammu on Tuesday renewed protests by Kashmiri Pandit employees demanding relocation since last month’s killing of Rahul Bhat, a government employee. As many as 14 people have been killed and 10 injured in the targeted attacks over the last five months. The slain include four security personnel, four Hindus, and six local Muslims.

Amreen Bhat, a 35-year-old artiste, was killed at her home in Budgam on Wednesday last week while her 10-year-old nephew was wounded in a terrorist attack. Constable Saifullah Qadri was earlier killed and his nine-year-old daughter injured after terrorists fired at them in Srinagar on May 24. On May 13, special police officer Riyaz Ahmad Thoker was shot dead in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Ranjit Singh, 52, who was also from Jammu, was killed in a grenade attack inside a wine shop in Baramulla on May 17.

The fresh targeted attack came a day before Union home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to chair a second meeting within a fortnight to discuss the security situation in the region. Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will be among those who will attend the meeting ahead of the annual Amarnath pilgrimage, which is being held after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shah last month chaired a meeting on Kashmir and asked security forces to ensure zero cross-border infiltration.

The yatra was cut short in 2019 before the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. About 300,000 pilgrims are likely to take part in the pilgrimage expected to end on August 11.

Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti condemned the fresh targeted killing. “Condemn yet another targeted killing today of Vijay Kumar, a bank manager working in Kulgam. Heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace,” Mufti tweeted.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah echoed her. “So very sorry to hear about the targeted killing of Vijay Kumar. Tweeting to condemn an attack & condole a death are becoming a mind-numbingly regular thing. It’s heartbreaking to see families destroyed like this,” he tweeted.

BJP leader Altaf Thakur asked security agencies to work out a strategy to stop the vicious cycle of violence. “What a shameful act yet again. ...Now terrorists targeting public servants too. A serious issue and a matter of concern.”

A group of academics, journalists, businessmen, retired civil servants, lawyers and former judges said the targeted killing of innocent people is an assault on universal human values and totally against the tenets of all religions including Islam. “We would appeal to all the people in Kashmir to strongly condemn such acts and extend full support and cooperation to the employees from the minority community for their security and protection,” said Rafiq Masoodi, the group’s vice chairman in a statement.