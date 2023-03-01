'2nd option': BJP shows Kejriwal's 2013 tweet as Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain resign

Arvind Kejriwal, in 2013, made a Twitter post asking the people whether ministers should resign for corruption or they should be sent to jail. 10 years later, as two AAP leaders - Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain -- are in jail for corruption charges, BJP's Amit Malviya dug up the old tweet in a jibe and said, "AAP leaders chose the second option -- sent to jail for corruption." On Tuesday, both Jain and Sisodia resigned from their ministerial posts pending the probe against them. Read | 'Unusual…. 'shiksha mantri', 'sharab mantri' same': BJP's swipe at Manish Sisodia, Arvind Kejriwal, AAP BJP's Amit Malviya attacked Kejriwal and said he made his ministers do illegal things.(PTI file photo)

Sisodia was arrested on Sunday after 8.5 hours of questioning by the CBI in the Delhi liquor policy case. Though Jain resigned on Tuesday, he has been in jail in a money laundering case since May last year. Jain has been embroiled in a fresh controversy after videos of him getting special treatment in his cell surfaced. Sisodia and Jain's ministries have been given to Kailash Gahlot and Raaj Kumar. Sisodia was handling 18 departments of the Delhi government. Read | ‘…so that work is not affected’: AAP explains why Sisodia, Jain resigned

Blaming Kejriwal for the alleged scams, Malviya said Kejriwal made his ministers do illegal things so that they go to jail. "Manish Sisodia’s jail should be an eye opener for AAP workers. Kejriwal holds no portfolio but he makes his ministers do illegal things so that it is them who go to jail when law catches up. He couldn’t save Satyendra and now Sisodia bites dust. But as CM, the buck stops at him," Malviya tweeted.

Read | ‘Not scared…’: In resignation letter, Sisodia cries conspiracy behind arrest

"Satyendra Jain has been in jail for almost nine months now. With Sisodia also in jail, Kejriwal would have had to hold the next cabinet meeting in Tihar. Perhaps embarrassed by the prospect, and left with no option, Kejriwal finally accept their resignation. Too little too late," Malviya added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON