Arrested Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain resign

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who is currently in five-day CBI custody in connection with the excise policy case, resigned on Tuesday. His cabinet colleague Satyendar Jain, who has been in jail for less than a year following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, also resigned.



Sisodia, who currently heads 18 of 33 departments in the national capital, was arrested on Sunday following an eight-hour grilling by the Central Bureau of Investigation. He had moved the Supreme Court today for bail which asked him to approach the Delhi high court first. The AAP has now decided to move high court. CBI stated that the entire case is about profit margins and the policies were hatched in a secretive manner. (Facebook | Manish Sisodia)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has accepted the resignation of the two ministers. The national capital is likely to get two new ministers.



After Jain's arrest in May last year, Sisodia was also allocated former's health portfolio in addition to the ones he was handling. His arrest comes at a time of presenting the Delhi government budget.



Before the duo's resignation, the Delhi government had a total of six ministers with Sisodia handling 18 portfolio. Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Imran Hussain and Raj Kumar Anand are the other ministers.

