‘Not scared…’: In resignation letter, Sisodia cries conspiracy behind arrest

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday called his arrest a conspiracy to harass him and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. In his resignation letter, the Aam Aadmi Party leader once again termed allegations against him as baseless.



“Several FIRs have been registered against me and more are in the offing. They left no stone unturned to ensure that I leave you. I was threatened and even offered bribe, but I did not relent. As a result, they arrested me for not bowing before them”, Sisodia, who is in five-day CBI custody in connection with a case pertaining to alleged irregularities in Delhi excise policy case, wrote.



“I am not scared of their jails and am not the first person to be arrested for following the path of truth. I have read countless stories of people who fought against the British and were jailed on false charges. Some were even hanged till death”, he added.



Sisodia claimed that the allegations of corruption have been levelled against Kejriwal by those people who are ‘scared’ of his politics. “The people of the country who are battling poverty, unemployment, inflation and corruption see Arvind Kejriwal as a hope. They don't see him among the leaders who believe in ‘jumlas’ as Kejriwal does what he speaks”, he said.



“Nobody in the world can neither force me to be corrupt nor compromise my integrity. Even if I wish, I cannot force anyone to do corrupt deeds nor shirk my work”, Sisodia said.

