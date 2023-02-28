Home / Cities / Manish Sisodia resigns: Kailash Gahlot, Raaj Kumar Anand likely to get ex-dy CM's portfolios

Manish Sisodia resigns: Kailash Gahlot, Raaj Kumar Anand likely to get ex-dy CM's portfolios

The now former deputy chief minister held 18 out of total 33 portfolios of the Delhi government.

AAP leaders Kailash Gahlot and Raaj Kumar Anand, both sitting ministers in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government, are likely to get portfolios held by Manish Sisodia, the now-former deputy chief minister of Delhi who resigned on Tuesday.

Kailash Gahlot already holds 6 portfolios in the Delhi cabinet (File Photo)
Sisodia held as many as 18 out of the total 33 portfolios in the Kejriwal-led cabinet. Gahlot already holds charge of six departments: law, transport, revenue, administrative reforms, information technology, and women and child development.

Anand, on the other hand, is the minister for Gurudwara Elections, SC and ST, social welfare, and cooperative.

kailash gahlot manish sisodia
