'Unusual…. 'shiksha mantri', 'sharab mantri' same': BJP's swipe at Manish Sisodia, Arvind Kejriwal, AAP

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday took a swipe at Manish Sisodia over the Aam Aadmi Party leader's arrest in the alleged liquor excise policy scam, observing Delhi's 'shiksha mantri' (education minister) and 'sharab mantri' ('liquor' minister - a reference to the alleged scam) were the same. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)

BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi - speaking to the press shortly before Sisodia quit the AAP cabinet - ripped into the ruling party, accusing it of 'toying' with the future of young men and women by allowing 'proliferation' of liquor vendors.

"… for us it is not just an issue of corruption… it is also about the future of (the) youths (of) Delhi," he was quoted by news agency PTI, accusing 'proponents of new politics' of not taking steps to stop people from 'drowning (of) inebriation'.

"It must be an unusual thing… in Delhi 'shiksha mantri' (education minister) and 'sharab mantri' (excise minster) are the same," he said.

Sisodia held both posts in the Arvind Kejriwal government, in addition to 16 others, including the home and public works department offices.

On Tuesday evening Sisodia - and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been in Delhi's Tihar Jail for nine months on money laundering charges - quit.

READ | Arrested Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain resign

Their resignations have been accepted by chief minister Kejriwal. There is no information yet as to who will take over these portfolios.

The AAP has insisted both of its leaders are innocent and that they have been framed by a BJP wary of its growing influence before the 2024 Lok Sabha poll.

Sisodia's resignation came after the Supreme Court junked his bail application.

The top court said that while it had the power to grant him relief, doing so would set a 'very wrong precedent'.

"You have come directly to this court… for bail. How do we entertain it here… You can make all your points before the (Delhi) High Court…" Sisodia was told.

READ | 'You have full alternate remedies’: SC directs Sisodia to Delhi HC

On Monday, Sisodia was sent to five-day CBI custody by a Delhi court.

