3 arrested for attacking retd IPS officer in Bihar

india

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 01:25 IST

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly attacking a retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and his family members in Patna late on Tuesday, the police said.

A video of the incident viral, following which Bihar director general of police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey, along with other senior police officials visited the house of victim Ajay Verma, and ordered the arrest of the culprits.

Verma’s wife Shampa Verma said the incident took place near Patna Central School around 2.45 pm. “Our car, which was parked by the roadside and we were sitting inside when the miscreant rammed [his bike into the vehicle]. When my son [an engineering college student] and husband got down of the car to talk to the boy, he started creating a ruckus,” she said. “Later he [the attacker] called at least 40 to 50 boys... an altercation ensued... following which the accused thrashed Verma and his son.”

She alleged that senior officers like SP, senior SP were informed about the incident but nobody turned up at the spot. “Prima facie, it seems to be a case of road accident. Three persons have been identified and arrested,” said SSP Garima Malik.

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 01:25 IST