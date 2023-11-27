close_game
News / India News / 3 arrested for beating youth, urinating on him in Meerut

3 arrested for beating youth, urinating on him in Meerut

PTI |
Nov 27, 2023 08:47 PM IST

3 arrested for beating youth, urinating on him in Meerut

The main accused of the incident was arrested on Sunday.

The incident took place on November 13 in Jagriti Vihar locality under the Medical College police station area when a youth was allegedly beaten by some people who also urinated on him.

An FIR in this regard was lodged by the victim's father at the police station under relevant sections of the IPC, police said.

Main accused Ashish Malik was arrested on Sunday, while three others Avi Sharma, Rajan and Mohit Thakur were arrested on Monday, SHO Suryadeep said.

