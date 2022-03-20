3 booked for issuing death threats to Karnataka HC judges over hijab verdict

Three persons were booked in Tamil Nadu for allegedly issuing death threats to the judges of Karnataka high court who upheld the ban on wearing hijab in educational institutions. Police said that three functionaries of the Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ) were booked for making derogatory remarks against the court's verdict on the hijab row.

On Friday, police said that the Thowheed Jamath had organised a public meeting in Koripalayam area to protest against the verdict during which the organised allegedly made derogatory remarks. A complaint was soon filed against the three functionaries alleging that the organisers issued death threats to the Karanataka high court judges.

The Madurai police have booked three TNTJ functionaries under sections 153 (a) (promoting enmity between groups), 505 (1) (c) (intent to incite violence), 505(2), 506(1) (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

On Tuesday, the high court ruled that "the prescription of school uniforms is a reasonable restriction" which students could not object to, dismissing the pleas challenging the ban imposed by the state government.

A full bench headed by chief justice Ritu Raj Awasthi held that Quran does not mandate the wearing of hijab for Muslim women. The bench, in its 129-page judgment, ruled that the attire “at the most is a means to gain access to public places” and a “measure of social security,” but “not a religious end in itself”.

The verdict was followed by calls of bandh across the states, which evoked a bigger response in districts like Udupi and Dakshina Kannada.

(With ANI inputs)