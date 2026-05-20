3 brides, 5 days: String of deaths sparks alarms over post-marital harassment

A woman found dead at her marital house in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on May 12, another dies after falling from the terrace of her three-storey matrimonial residence in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on May 17 and the suspected suicide of another — a 21-year-old newly married — gets reported from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

All the three cases involve allegations of harassment and dowry demands(Unsplash/Representative)

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Three separate cases involving young married women dying under troubling circumstances within days of each other have sparked fresh concern over allegations of harassment and abuse faced by women after marriage, with police investigations currently underway in each case.

Latest incident from MP's Gwalior

The latest incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, where a 21-year-old newlywed allegedly died by suicide, while her family accused her in-laws of harassment over dowry demands and alleged that she was murdered, ANI news agency reported, citing police official on Wednesday.

City Superintendent of Police (SP) Atul Kumar Soni said that the deceased has been was a resident of Suraiya Pura under the Morar police station limits in Gwalior. She had married on April 14, 2025, and allegedly died by hanging herself at her in-laws' residence on May 12.

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{{^usCountry}} According to police, she was initially admitted to Morar Hospital after the incident. However, at the request of her family members, she was later shifted to Birla Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. A post-mortem examination was subsequently conducted, ANI reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police, she was initially admitted to Morar Hospital after the incident. However, at the request of her family members, she was later shifted to Birla Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. A post-mortem examination was subsequently conducted, ANI reported. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "This incident occurred on May 12, and upon receiving the information, police teams were immediately dispatched to the scene. The woman was initially admitted to Morar Hospital; however, her family requested that she be transferred to Birla Hospital, where she was subsequently declared dead. A post-mortem of the body was conducted thereafter," SP Soni was quoted as saying. ‘Stridhan’ allegations {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "This incident occurred on May 12, and upon receiving the information, police teams were immediately dispatched to the scene. The woman was initially admitted to Morar Hospital; however, her family requested that she be transferred to Birla Hospital, where she was subsequently declared dead. A post-mortem of the body was conducted thereafter," SP Soni was quoted as saying. ‘Stridhan’ allegations {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The police officer said that based on the statements provided by the deceased's family members, allegations have surfaced accusing her in-laws of constantly demanding a vehicle, withholding her 'Stridhan' (woman’s personal property or wealth), and subjecting her to continuous harassment through taunts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police officer said that based on the statements provided by the deceased's family members, allegations have surfaced accusing her in-laws of constantly demanding a vehicle, withholding her 'Stridhan' (woman’s personal property or wealth), and subjecting her to continuous harassment through taunts. {{/usCountry}}

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The police officer added that a case would be registered against the in-laws.

"A case will be registered against the in-laws based on the MLC report, the recorded statements, and the evidence collected from the crime scene," he said.

SP Soni further said the woman's family alleged that her in-laws began taunting her and demanding a vehicle within three-four months of the marriage, causing her severe distress.

"The marriage took place one year ago, and it is alleged that within just 3-4 months of the wedding, the in-laws began taunting the deceased and demanding a vehicle--behaviour that caused her significant distress and which she frequently discussed with her own family members. Action will be taken accordingly," the police officer said.

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"The matter is currently under preliminary investigation; once the reports are received, a formal case will be registered--incorporating the relevant legal sections--based on the statements provided by the family members," he added.

21-year-old's family speaks out

The woman's father alleged that his daughter was repeatedly harassed by her in-laws over dowry demands.

"My daughter told me that her in-laws were demanding a car. I would speak to them repeatedly, but after a few days, they would revert to their old ways--physically abusing her and subjecting her to taunts," ANI quote him as sayign.

"The police have stated that they are conducting an investigation. The strictest possible action must be taken against them, as something like this should never happen to anyone else's daughter again. Her father-in-law is a government employee," he added.

A pattern of incidents under investigation

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The incident in Gwalior comes amid growing reports of alleged harassment cases involving young and newly married women, adding to a string of tragedies that occurred around the exact same timeframe.

Earlier this month, a woman from Uttar Pradesh's Noida, who married a resident of MP's Bhopal in December 2025, allegedly died by suicide on May 14. Her family alleged mental torture and dowry harassment by her in-laws.

Police registered a case against her husband and mother-in-law, a retired judge, and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.

In another case, a young woman died under suspicious circumstances after allegedly falling from the rooftop of her in-laws' house in Greater Noida's Jalpura village, barely one-and-a-half years after her marriage.

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Police arrested her husband and father-in-law under relevant legal provisions after her family alleged sustained harassment over dowry demands.

Her post-mortem pointed to torture, with the report listing shocking findings like brain bleeding and organ rupture.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

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