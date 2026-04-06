Morena , Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said the upcoming high-speed Gwalior-Chambal Expressway project will provide new impetus to connectivity and economic development of the region. High-speed corridor will boost connectivity and economic development of Gwalior-Chambal: Scindia

"The Gwalior-Agra Green Field Expressway, being built at a cost of ₹5,500 crore, will be approximately 32 kilometres shorter than the current route, reducing the total distance to approximately 88 kilometres," Scindia told reporters after inspecting the project.

He added that the current two-lane road will be upgraded to a six-lane high-speed corridor, with a minimum speed of 100 kmph.

Scindia said that this will reduce the journey from Agra to Gwalior, which currently takes two-and-a-half to three hours, to just 45 to 50 minutes.

He said the expressway will be dedicated to the public in approximately three years, noting that state-of-the-art facilities, including limited entry and exit points, will be introduced.

"There will be only four major entry and exit points along the entire route, ensuring smooth and safe traffic flow. This arrangement will help ensure the smooth operation of the high-speed corridor without interruption," Scindia added.

A six-lane bridge will be constructed over the Chambal River using modern technology, which he said will be a world-class structure.

He said that a 28-km-long western bypass is also being developed to connect Shivpuri, costing approximately ₹1,400 crore, which will make travel between Delhi, Gwalior, Shivpuri, and Guna more accessible.

The minister added that the Gwalior-Agra expressway and the western bypass, combined, have provided projects worth ₹7,000 crore to the region. Additionally, construction of a modern railway station in Gwalior is underway at a cost of ₹600 crore.

"These projects will lead to a comprehensive transformation of the entire Gwalior-Chambal region and create new opportunities for investment, employment, and business," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.