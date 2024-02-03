 3 builders booked for bribing officials in Tamil Nadu: DVAC | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / 3 builders booked for bribing officials in Tamil Nadu: DVAC

3 builders booked for bribing officials in Tamil Nadu: DVAC

ByDivya Chandrababu
Feb 03, 2024 05:25 PM IST

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in Chennai has registered an FIR against three builders for allegedly bribing officials and representatives between 2015 and 2017. The accused individuals are T Udhayakumar, Sunil Khetpalia, and Maneesh Parmar. The case involves payments totaling over ₹50 crore.

Chennai: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Thursday registered an FIR against three builders for allegedly bribing government officials and people’s representatives between 2015 and 2017 when the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) was in power, said officials of the agency aware of the development.

Vigilance sleuths conducted raids in multiple locations in Chennai over the charges that the three people from construction companies bribed officials across departments with over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 crore to obtain clearances to build a multi-storey apartment in the city. (HT Archives)
Vigilance sleuths conducted raids in multiple locations in Chennai over the charges that the three people from construction companies bribed officials across departments with over 50 crore to obtain clearances to build a multi-storey apartment in the city. (HT Archives)

Searches were conducted in multiple locations in Chennai over the charges that the three people from construction companies bribed various officials across departments with more than 50 crore to obtain clearances to build a multi-storey apartment in the city.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

The accused individuals are T Udhayakumar, managing director, Landmark housing projects, Sunil Khetpalia and Maneesh Parmar who are directors of KLP Projects Private Limited. Besides them, “unknown officials of various departments and people’s representatives are involved in the case,” DVAC’s FIR read.

The case had gone to the Madras high court in 2017 when a man, Rajiv Naidu, initiated legal proceedings against Landmark housing projects. The first accused, Udhayakumar, submitted documents to the high court and a sworn statement to the Income Tax department disclosing cash payments worth more than 50 crore to different public servants. The court directed the DVAC in 2018 to complete a preliminary enquiry within four months, officials said.

A day before the national lockdown was imposed due to Covid-19 in March 2020, DVAC officials received Udayakumar’s documents in which he had produced a list of names and the amount paid to each of them. Without full names and designations, the list showed that then AIADMK MP Balaganga was paid 23 lakh, a DMK worker Jawahar was paid 33 lakh and another DMK worker PKS was given 10 lakh. A former MLA Neelakandan was given 40 lakh, a former MP Venkatesan was given 20 lakh and another unnamed former MP was given 1.67 lakh. An ex-councillor of the Chennai corporation, Saroja, was paid 2 lakh, according to the FIR.

DVAC officials did not disclose full names. Udayakumar also listed cash payments to officials in Metro Water and Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), but officials did not disclose names. “It is clear that …Udhayakumar paid 50,00,86,125 by the way of bribe to various officials and public servants,” the DVAC’s FIR said.

While buying 14.16 acres of land from Binny Limited for 370 crore in Chennai’s Perambur, the accused had paid the bribes to execute the project, the DVAC has charged. “This clearly shows how widespread the problem of bribery is,” said anti-corruption activist Jayaram Venkatesan.

AIADMK’s former MP Balaganga told HT he wasn’t aware of the case. “I have not received any bribe. I’ve no connection to this case. What do I have to do with it? They have simply put my name. The DVAC, nobody has contacted me on this,” he said.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India Newsalong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On