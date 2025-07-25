The construction of the new Common Central Secretariat (CCS) buildings in the Capital as part of the Central Vista redevelopment has been delayed, according to the timeline shared by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) on Thursday, 3 CCS buildings to be ready by Sept, minister tells Lok Sabha

Replying to queries raised by Trinamool Congress MP Mala Roy, the Minister of State (MoS) for housing and urban affairs Tokhan Sahu said that the construction of the first three CCS buildings (CCS-1, CCS-2 and CCS-3) will be finished by September 2025, with 88% of the work on these buildings completed.

Sahu said that CCS-10 (28% of construction completed) is scheduled to be ready by April 2026, while CCS-6 and CCS-7 (1% of the work completed) is expected to finish construction by October 2026.

In February, Sahu had said that work on CCS-1, CCS-2 and CCS-3 were set to be completed by May. However, the three buildings will now be ready in September. There was no change in the timeline of the other CCS buildings.

This is not the first time that a delay in the construction of the three CCS buildings –– among a total of 10 –– has been announced by the government. The original scheduled completion date of the first three CCS buildings was November 2023.

The new Parliament building and the Vice President’s enclave was delayed by more than a year, with the entire Central Vista overhaul originally scheduled to be completed by 2024.

The Central Vista redevelopment, conceived in 2019, is the centrepiece of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bid to erase Delhi’s colonial-era architecture from the seat of power and leave a new architectural legacy. The ones already delivered are the new Parliament building, which hosted its first session in September 2023; the redeveloped and re-christened Raj Path as Kartavya Path, which opened in September 2022, and the Vice-President’s enclave, which was ready in April 2024.

Meanwhile, the Union home ministry, external affairs ministry, the ministry of petroleum and natural gas and the office of the principal scientific advisor to the PM, all of which are currently located in the North and South Blocks, Shastri Bhawan and Vigyan Bhawan Annexe, respectively, have already been allocated space at CCS-3, according to an office memorandum issued in June.

Other than these ministries, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises and the office of the MSME commissioner, rural development ministry and department of land resources, too, have been allocated space as part of the rejig in expected lines, it added.