e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 3-day session of MP Assembly from Dec 28

3-day session of MP Assembly from Dec 28

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra said that some bills will be introduced and various other legislative works will be conducted during the session.

india Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 15:53 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Mallika Soni
Press Trust of India | Posted by Mallika Soni
Press Trust of India
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra talks to media regarding the three day assembly session.
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra talks to media regarding the three day assembly session. (PTI)
         

A three-day session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly will be held from December 28, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra said on Wednesday.

Three sittings of the House will be held between December 28 and 30, Mishra told reporters.

Some bills will be introduced and various other legislative works will be conducted during the session, the minister said.

In view of the rising incidents of alleged ‘love jihad, the government is likely to introduce the Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill 2020, which proposes a rigorous imprisonment of five years for luring a person through fraud and forcing marriage by religious conversion.

A session was earlier scheduled to be held from July 20, but it was cancelled in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Later, a three-day session was announced from September 21, but it was curtailed to one day, considering the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Dr Govind Singh said the duration of state Assembly session should be at least 10 days so that members can discuss about problems in their areas and other issues in detail.

tags
top news
‘Getting difficult to supply items’: Jaish’s No. 2 tells terrorists in Kashmir
‘Getting difficult to supply items’: Jaish’s No. 2 tells terrorists in Kashmir
‘Preparing for worst’, says NDRF chief as Cyclone Nivar nears
‘Preparing for worst’, says NDRF chief as Cyclone Nivar nears
Cabinet approves amalgamation of Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBS Bank
Cabinet approves amalgamation of Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBS Bank
Sensex plunges 695 points on profit-booking; Nifty drops below 12,900
Sensex plunges 695 points on profit-booking; Nifty drops below 12,900
Cyclone Nivar landfall near Puducherry after midnight, evacuation underway
Cyclone Nivar landfall near Puducherry after midnight, evacuation underway
‘Losing a child means...’: British royal Meghan speaks about miscarriage
‘Losing a child means...’: British royal Meghan speaks about miscarriage
Punjab imposes night curfew from Dec 1, doubles fine for violating norms
Punjab imposes night curfew from Dec 1, doubles fine for violating norms
‘Peace process must be Afghan-led, owned & controlled…’: S Jaishankar
‘Peace process must be Afghan-led, owned & controlled…’: S Jaishankar
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In