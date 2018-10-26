Today in New Delhi, India
3 dead, 25 injured in a bus accident in Patna

The incident occurred when the driver of the private bus, which was on its way to Kusheshwar Asthan in Darbhanga district from Mithapur bus stand in Patna

Press Trust of India
Patna
The bus on its way to Kushehwar Asthan, Darbhanga lost its balance and fell into a roadside ditch on Friday(HT Photos)

Three passengers were killed and 25 others injured when a private bus, carrying them, overturned and fell into a roadside ditch here Friday, the police said.

The incident occurred when the driver of the private bus, which was on its way to Kusheshwar Asthan in Darbhanga district from Mithapur bus stand in the state capital, lost its balance and fell into a roadside ditch, senior superintendent of police Manu Maharaj said.

