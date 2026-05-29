...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

3 dead, 4 missing as boat capsizes in Ganga, in Bihar

Three people died and four others went missing after a boat carrying 14 passengers capsized in the river Ganga in Bihar’s Samastipur district

Published on: May 29, 2026 02:01 pm IST
By Bishnu K Jha
Advertisement

At least three people died and four others went missing after a boat carrying 14 passengers capsized in the river Ganga in Bihar’s Samastipur district on Thursday morning, police said.

Three deaths have been confirmed so far and four persons are still missing, say authorities. (Representative/PTI)

The incident took place around 5.45 am and the rescue teams said seven passengers were rescued, while search operations for the missing people continued till late in the evening.

“Three deaths have been confirmed so far and four persons are still missing,” Mohiuddin Nagar circle officer Brijesh Kumar Dwivedi said, adding that the deceased included a woman.

According the district administration, the 14 passengers, all residents of Masoomganj Bind Toli under Barh police station in Patna district, were crossing the Ganga to Sultanpur Diara in Mohiuddin Nagar for agricultural work and were returning to Umanath Ghat with vegetables from parwal fields when the accident occurred.

Patna district magistrate SM Thiyagarajan said the boat carrying 14 people capsized due to strong winds and added that teams from Samastipur and Patna district administrations are jointly carrying out rescue operations.

 
samastipur district bihar ganga patna
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / 3 dead, 4 missing as boat capsizes in Ganga, in Bihar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.