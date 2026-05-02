3 District Reserve Guard personnel die in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Kanker

Three District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel succumbed to their injuries suffered in an IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Kanker, officials said on Saturday. Police officials patrol amid heightened security in Jagdalpur, Bastar. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

The blast occurred in a forested area under the Chhotebethiya police station limits near the Narayanpur district border.

A DRG team was carrying out an operation to trace and defuse IEDs allegedly planted earlier by Naxalites. According to police, three jawans came in contact with the IEDs during the operation and sustained injuries.

Arrangements have been made to provide them with proper medical treatment.

This was the first blast incident linked to Naxalite activity since the state was declared free from armed Maoist on March 31.