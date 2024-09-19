3 held for attacking students in Belagavi

Three people were arrested hours after they allegedly stabbed three college students in Belagavi district on Wednesday, a police officer said. The victims were coming from a ganesh idol immersion procession (File photo)

APMC police station inspector Vishwanath Kabbur said that the incident took place at around 3.30 am when the victims were returning from a Ganesh idol immersion procession. “Both the injured and the accused were friends. People should not fear any other implications. Those spreading false news will face legal consequences,” he said while refuting reports claiming that the crime committed was due to communal differences.

The injured students were identified as Darshan Patil, Satish Pujari, and Praveen Gundyahol, all under the age of 20. They were residents of a hostel attached to government social welfare department.

The police said that they were attacked by a group of seven-eight people and only three have been arrested.

Police quoted witnesses as stating that the suspects, who were on motorcycles, attacked the three students near Club Road and fled towards Vishveshwaraiah Nagar.

“The victims sustained stab wounds to the stomach and chest. Praveen suffered severe injuries and was transferred to a private hospital for further treatment. All of them are out of danger and recovering,” Kabbur added.

“After the attack, a nearby police team chased the assailants and were able to arrest three suspects in Vishveshwaraiah Nagar. The authorities are continuing their search for additional individuals involved in the attack.Both the injured and the accused knew each other and were from the same community,” he said.

“The incident did not take place during the procession, but near the civil hospital here. What we have come to know is that there was a fight during the procession and police intervened and sent away both sides after warning, and the procession had proceeded,” Belagavi police commissioner Iada Martin told reporters.

Belagavi district in-charge and minister Satish Jarkiholi said: “If any anti-social elements attempt to escalate this issue, they will be dealt with seriously.”