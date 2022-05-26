3 JeM terrorists, constable killed in J&K gunfight

Three Pakistani terrorists affiliated to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu & Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday, police said, adding that a cop also lost his life in the encounter.

According to the police, the terrorists were killed during an encounter at Najibhat crossing in the Kreeri area of Baramulla when the joint team of police and army intercepted them moving in a car.

Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar, said the encounter was a huge success. “The three terrorists were active in the area for the last three to four months and were planning to carry a big attack in Srinagar,” Kumar said.

So far this year, 22 Pakistani terrorists have been killed in various encounters with security forces, said Kumar. Mudasir Ahmad, the constable who was killed on Wednesday, is the fourth policeman killed in gunfights in May.