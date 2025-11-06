Hathras , Three persons, including a 12-year-old boy, were killed and 12 injured after a state bus and a tanker collided head on near Samamai village on the Aligarh-Agra highway in this Uttar Pradesh district on Thursday, officials said. 3 killed, 12 injured in collision between state bus, tanker in UP's Hathras

The injured were taken to the district hospital, from where four of them were referred to another facility, they said.

The accident took place around 4:30 pm when the roadways bus travelling from Aligarh towards Hathras collided with the tanker coming from the opposite direction. The bus driver reportedly swerved to avoid hitting a motorcycle, resulting in the collision near Samamai within the Sasni police station limits, according to police.

Some of the passengers jumped out of the bus in panic. Police and local authorities first shifted the injured to the community health centre in Sasni and later, to the district hospital.

On receiving information, senior officials visited the accident site and the hospital.

District Magistrate Atul Vats and Superintendent of Police Chiranjiv Nath Sinha visited the hospital to meet the injured and directed Chief Medical Officer Dr Rajiv Rai and Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Surya Prakash to ensure proper medical care for them.

Two of the deceased were identified as Kuldeep , a resident of Tilothi village under the Sasni police station, and Maharaj Singh , a resident of Iglas Adda in Hathras. The identity of the third victim, suspected to be the tanker driver or cleaner, is yet to be ascertained, police said.

"The accident occurred when the bus driver tried to save a biker, leading to a head-on collision with the tanker. Twelve injured persons have been brought here and the deaths of three people have been confirmed. A woman trapped under the bus was rescued and efforts are being made to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured," Vats said.

