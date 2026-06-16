...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

3 killed, 3 injured after speeding car runs over roadside stall in Bhubaneswar

Investigation and probes are currently underway as the accused turned himself in and successfully passed the breath analyser test

Updated on: Jun 16, 2026 11:55 am IST
PTI |
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

At least three persons were killed and three others seriously injured when a speeding car ran over several people having tea on a roadside stall after hitting multiple vehicles in Bhubaneswar, police said on Tuesday.

At least three killed and three injured as speeding car runs into roadside stall in Bhubaneswar(ANI)

The mishap took place in the Gajapati Nagar area under the Maitree Vihar Police Station limit, on the road connecting Acharya Vihar to Nalco Square in the city, on Monday night.

A speedy EV crashed into several two-wheelers and an auto-rickshaw on the road before ramming into a group of people who were having tea near a roadside stall.

Also Read I No signs, no barricades: How biker died after plunging off ‘unfinished road’ near Haryana-UP border

While two persons identified as Jeyrom Ekka and Santosh Behera succumbed to injuries on Monday night, another person, Laxmidhar Tudu, died during treatment at a hospital here on Tuesday morning. Three other persons were admitted to hospital, the police said.

Also Read I Ludhiana: Clash over burial of stray dog, 10 booked

The police, however, said the exact cause and circumstances of the accident will be determined after completion of the investigation and examination of all available evidence.

 
road accident speeding car electric vehicle
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / 3 killed, 3 injured after speeding car runs over roadside stall in Bhubaneswar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.