3 killed, 8 missing after cloud burst in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh

“A rescue team is present at the spot,” VK Jogdande, Pithoragarh’s district magistrate was quoted as saying by ANI.

According to the news agency, the three people were killed in Madkot and the eight others went missing from a neighbouring village.
Three people were killed and eight others are missing following a cloud burst in a village in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand, news agency ANI reported on Monday.

According to the news agency, the three people were killed in Madkot and the eight others went missing from a neighbouring village.

“A rescue team is present at the spot,” VK Jogdande, Pithoragarh’s district magistrate was quoted as saying by ANI.

More details are awaited.

