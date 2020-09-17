3 militants, woman killed in encounter in Srinagar’s Batamaloo

india

Three militants and a woman were killed in an encounter in Batamaloo area of Srinagar on Thursday morning. A CRPF deputy commandant and another jawan were also injured in the encounter which was the seventh operation in the Srinagar city this year.

Police and the CRPF launched an operation in the Firdousabad locality of Batamaloo early in the morning after they received a specific input about the presence of militants in a house, the police said.

According to the police, militants opened fire on the search party which led to injuries to two CRPF personnel, including deputy commandant, who have been referred to the 92 Base Hospital.

Three local terrorists were killed in the operation; they had joined militant ranks recently. Stone-pelting also broke out during the encounter and additional forces personnel were deployed in the area.

Director-General of Police Dilbag Singh said that three militants were neutralized in the operation. ‘’Unfortunately, a woman also died in the cross-firing. We regret her killing.’’ The woman has been identified as Kounsar Jan of Batamaloo. The lady was hit in a lane as she was out to fetch bakery at the early hours.

CRPF spokesman said that at about 0315 hours, the party zeroed in on the target house and upon finding the gate closed, a CRPF personnel, under command of Dy Commandant Rahul Mathur, scaled the wall and made an entry into the house from the rear.

“As officer and his buddy started tactically searching the rooms of the house, one of the terrorists, who was hiding inside, suddenly opened fire on the party and officer received gunshot wound on his upper chest and abdomen. The injured officer retaliated the fire and gunned down the terrorist on the spot. The injured officer was evacuated to 92 Base Hospital of Army where he is in a critical condition.”

The DGP said the militants killed in the operation were locals from south Kashmir, arms and ammunition were also recovered from them.

He said the militants from other districts of South and north Kashmir keep attacking the security forces. “On August 14, they targeted our party and killed two policemen at Nowgam. Before that, they had killed two BSF men at Pandach on city outskirts. And then they made another attempt at Pantha Chowk where we lost a brave SoG man,”

The DGP said that since the woman killed in the encounter had no links with militancy her body will be handed over to her family.

He said in seven operations in Srinagar city this year 16 militants were killed. ‘’Five of them were residents of Srinagar.’’ He, however, termed the operation in which Hizbul Commander Junaid Sehrai was killed, the biggest success of this year.

DGP Singh said that so far this year, the forces have conducted 72 operations in J&K. “This year has been successful for us compared to last year. We have killed 177 terrorists, 12 in Jammu and 165 in Kashmir. 22 terrorists from Pakistan were among those killed which shows the direct involvement of Pakistan.’’

He said that there are large numbers of Pakistanis in the ranks of Jaish and Lashkar militant outfits.

DGP Singh said that even if any militant wants to surrender during an exchange of fire they give him a chance and opportunity to do that. ‘’ There are many such examples when militants who wanted to surrender were given a chance.’’

Singh said that many boys, after joining militancy, have returned in south Kashmir. ‘’Due to security reasons, we don’t mention about those cases, there are 20 such youths who have returned after joining the militant ranks.’’