5 drown in septic tank in Agra's Fatehabad, CM Adityanath announces compensation
Three minor brothers and two others drowned in a septic tank in Agra’s Fatehabad area on Tuesday, according to police.
According to SSP Bablu Kumar, the incident took place at Pratappura village in the Fatehabad police station area when 10-year-old Anurag fell into the septic tank while playing.
The others, identified as Sonu (25), Ram Khiladi, Harimohan (16) and Avinash (12), drowned while trying to save him.
Harimohan, Avinash and Anurag were brothers.
They were brought out from the tank by villagers who took them to a hospital where they were declared brought dead.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased, according to a release.
The chief minister also prayed for peace to the departed souls, the release added.
