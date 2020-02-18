e-paper
3 NLFT insurgents surrender before BSF in Tripura

Tripura police had arrested three NLFT operatives from North and Dhalai districts in January this year.

india Updated: Feb 18, 2020 19:28 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustan Times, Agartala
Three members of the banned National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) surrendered along with their arms on Tuesday before the Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura’s Gomati district, officials said.

The three were identified as Sannakumar Tripura, Jarmaram Tripura and Sudharam Reang.

They also surrendered their arms at Amritpara, nearly 50 kilometres from Agartala, including .38 calibre pistols and 528 live rounds of .38 bullets, a BSF official said on the condition of anonymity.

Last year, 88 insurgents from this banned outfit surrendered before the state government.

NLFT was floated on March 12, 1989, with the agenda of sovereign Tripura. It was banned in 1997 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and then under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA).

The outfit has been responsible for several violent activities including 317 insurgency incidents in which 28 security forces and 62 civilians lost their lives between 2005-2015, according to Union ministry of home affairs.

