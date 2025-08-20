3 people killed after building collapses in Delhi's Daryaganj

Three people were killed after a building collapsed near Sadbhavna park in Delhi's Daryaganj area on Wednesday, said police. The bodies of the victims have been moved to Lok Nayak hospital, police added. The cause of the collapse of the three-storey building is not yet know. Rescue efforts are underway. (Screengrab/X/@PTI_News)

Civic authorities, including Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), have been informed and rescue efforts are underway, the police said, reported ANI, adding that legal action will be taken after verification of facts.

The information about the collapse was received at 12.14 pm, said Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official, following which, four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

According to the official, the building that collapsed was three-storeyed. He added that three people were rescued from the spot and rushed to hospital.

“Three persons were rescued from the debris and immediately taken to hospital,” PTI quoted him as saying.

The extent of the damage caused by the collapse and the number of people who have been injured in the incident is not yet known.

Rescue operations are underway at the spot. The cause of the collapse is not yet know.

This unfortunate incident comes a little over a month after six members of a family were killed after an unauthorised four-storey residential building collapsed in Delhi's Welcome neighbourhood on July 12.

Apart from those dead, eight people were injured — four from the same family as the deceased — after the building collapsed in an approximately five feet narrow lane in Janta Colony of the Welcome neighbourhood.

The collapse caused extensive damage to adjoining building as well. At least five adjoining multi-storey buildings in a nearly 10-metre radius were either partially damaged or developed cracks due to the impact of the collapse, said officials, Hindustan Times had reported.

According to locals, the residential building was around 40 years old, and underwent revamp work around five years ago.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)