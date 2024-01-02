close_game
News / India News / 3 persons killed, 4 injured as 2 motorbikes collide in MP's Guna

3 persons killed, 4 injured as 2 motorbikes collide in MP's Guna

PTI |
Jan 02, 2024 11:01 AM IST

The accident took place at around 8 pm on Monday in Raghogarh area, located 50 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

Four persons were travelling on one motorbike and three on the other when the two vehicles collided with each other, Raghogarh police station in-charge Jubair Khan said.

Three persons were killed and four others received injuries, he said.

The injured persons were admitted to the district hospital in Guna for treatment, he said, adding a case was registered in connection with the incident.

