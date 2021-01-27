3 Rafale jets take off from France, will land in India tonight
- The Rafale jets will cover the journey to India in a single stretch with refuelling support of the UAE air force
Three Rafale jets took off from the Istres air base in France on Wednesday and are expected to land in Jamnagar later in the night, officials familiar with the development said.
The new jets will bolster the strength of the Indian Air Force’s only Rafale squadron which is based in Ambala.
The Rafales will cover the journey to India in a single stretch with refuelling support of the UAE air force, as reported by Hindustan Times on January 22.
“Three more #Rafale jets take off from France for a non stop flight to India with mid air refueling by UAE MRTT; Adding more strength to India's air power,” the Indian Embassy in France tweeted on Wednesday. MRTT refers to multi-role tanker transport.
This will be the third set of deliveries of the aircraft to the IAF. India ordered 36 warplanes from France (equivalent of two squadrons) in September 2016 for ₹59,000 crore under a government-to-government deal. With the new jets, the number of Rafales in the IAF’s inventory will increase to 11.
The second batch of the IAF’s three Rafale fighter jets had reached the Jamnagar airbase in Gujarat from France in early November before they flew to their home base in Ambala. The first batch of five Rafale jets reached the Ambala air base on July 29 after a stopover at the Al Dhafra air base near Abu Dhabi. A formal induction ceremony of the war planes took place later on September 10, 2020.
The IAF has been operating the fighter jets in the Ladakh theatre where the military is on high alert amid a border row with China.
On Tuesday, the Rafales took part in the Republic Day flypast for the first time.
All the 36 planes are likely to join the IAF’s fighter fleet by the year-end. The second Rafale squadron will be based at Hasimara in West Bengal to strengthen the IAF’s capabilities in the eastern sector.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala student wins praise for flawlessly translating Rahul Gandhi's speech
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ministry asks states to implement plan for regulating online health aggregators
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: India extends 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative to Sri Lanka
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Never said doors for dialogue are closed’: Prakash Javadekar
- "We have never said that the doors for dialogue are closed. Have you heard? Whenever talks are held, we will let you know," Prakash Javadekar said. The government has so far held 11 rounds of talks with the farmers who have been protesting since November 26 last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No one will be spared, says Delhi Police commissioner on R-Day violence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand man bludgeons 9-year-old cousin to death with cricket bat
- Police said the accused had an altercation with the victim earlier in the day and then barged into his room in the evening and thrashed him with a cricket bat.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Day after violence, farm leaders postpone February 1 march to Parliament
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to send 5 lakh Covid-19 vaccines to Sri Lanka as part of ‘Vaccine Maitri’
- The delivery of vaccines made by the Serum Institute of India will fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa during their virtual summit last September for all possible support to minimise the health and economic impacts of the pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh: Maoists kill 2 villagers in Rajnandgaon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSCWB to seek clearance of Ayodhya development authority for Dhannipur complex
- The Dhannipur project includes a mosque, hospital, museum, library, community kitchen, Indo-Islamic Cultural Research Centre and a publication house.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar amps up Covid vaccination drive, enrols close to 2 lakh frontline staff
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In MHA’s new guidelines, swimming pools open for all, more people in theatres
- Issuing new guidelines for containment and surveillance, which will come into effect from February 1, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) also asked the civil aviation ministry to further open up international air travel in consultation with it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 Rafale jets take off from France, will land in India tonight
- The Rafale jets will cover the journey to India in a single stretch with refuelling support of the UAE air force
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More muscle to IAF with 3 Rafales landing tonight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India sticking to S-400 deal with Russia despite threat of possible US sanctions
- Russia is set to train the first group of Indian military specialists in operating the S-400 and the first batteries are expected by September.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox