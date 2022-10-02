‘3 sticky bombs, 4 IEDs and a drone from Pakistan': J&K Police on Udhampur blasts

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested at least two persons in connection with the recent twin blasts in Udhampur district. Addressing a press conference in Jammu on Sunday, director general of police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh said the police had formed multiple teams, including the personnel of other agencies, and investigated the matter through various angles and found that one accused Mohamad Amin Bhat is involved in these blasts.

ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh said, "Bhat is involved in these blasts. He is settled in Pakistan. He contacted a militant named Aslam Seikh through social media apps and provided him three sticky bombs and four new IEDs through a drone."

"On September 27, Bhat ordered Seikh to plant bombs at suitable locations before a high-profile ministerial visit," the ADGP said, adding that he activated two IEDs and placed them in two buses.

J&K DGP Dilbag Singh and ADGP Mukesh Singh address a press conference regarding the Udhampur twin blasts in Jammu. (PTI)

"In one bus, he set a timer of seven hours and in the other, he set a timer of 14 hours," he added.

"Five IEDs, including three sticky bombs, have been recovered. With this module, a Jaish module was also linked and a person Zakir Hussian has been arrested and one sticky bomb has been recovered," Mukesh Singh added.

He also said former militants are being recycled into militancy by their mentors from Pakistan to carry out sticky bomb attacks.

The blasts inside two parked buses within a span of eight hours on September 28 and 29 took place at a time when security forces have been put on high alert across the union territory in view of the scheduled two-day visit of the Union home minister Amit Shah, beginning October 4.

While two persons were injured in the first blast that took place in a bus near a petrol pump at Domail Chowk at around 10.30pm on September 28, there was no casualty in the second explosion which also ripped apart a stationary bus at the old bus stand Udhampur at around 6am the next morning.

The officials said over a dozen suspected persons were rounded up for questioning during the investigation and two of them were arrested in connection with the blasts.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

