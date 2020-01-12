3 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed in Kashmir’s Pulwama

india

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 16:44 IST

Security forces killed three terrorists of the Hizbul Mujahideen in south Kashmir’s Pulwama in a gun battle, which started early on Sunday, police said.

“Killed terrorists identified as Omar Fayaz @ Hamad Khan, Adil Bashir @ Abu Dujana & Faizan Hameed. As per police records affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit HM. Involved in several terror #crimes & civilian atrocities,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Police also said that arms and ammunition were recovered from the killed terrorists.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Gulshanpora area of Tral in the morning after receiving specific intelligence about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

The official said said as the forces were conducting the searches, terrorists fired at them, triggering an encounter.