Home / India News / 3 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed in Kashmir’s Pulwama

3 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed in Kashmir’s Pulwama

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Gulshanpora area of Tral in the morning after receiving specific intelligence about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

india Updated: Jan 12, 2020 16:44 IST
HT Correspondent
Srinagar
Three militants were killed in an encounter security forces in Tral in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday
Security forces killed three terrorists of the Hizbul Mujahideen in south Kashmir’s Pulwama in a gun battle, which started early on Sunday, police said.

“Killed terrorists identified as Omar Fayaz @ Hamad Khan, Adil Bashir @ Abu Dujana & Faizan Hameed. As per police records affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit HM. Involved in several terror #crimes & civilian atrocities,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Police also said that arms and ammunition were recovered from the killed terrorists.

The official said said as the forces were conducting the searches, terrorists fired at them, triggering an encounter.

