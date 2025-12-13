3 US lawmakers move to end Trump's 50% tariffs on India

Three Democratic lawmakers in the US House of Representatives have moved to block President Donald Trump's decision to impose steep tariffs on Indian imports, introducing a resolution that seeks to terminate the national emergency used to justify duties of up to 50 per cent. Donald Trump has imposed a tariff up to 50 per cent on Indian imports(AFP)

The joint resolution was introduced on Friday by Representatives Deborah Ross of North Carolina, Marc Veasey of Texas and Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois. It aims to end the national emergency declared by Trump in August 2025 under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), which enabled the administration to sharply raise tariffs on goods imported from India.

What are Trump's tariffs

Under Trump’s order, Indian products were first hit with a 25 per cent tariff from August 1, followed days later by an additional 25 per cent “secondary” duty, taking the total levy on many items to 50 per cent.

The White House had justified the move by citing India’s continued purchase of Russian oil, arguing that it indirectly supported Moscow’s war efforts in Ukraine.

Why the lawmakers are against it

Calling the tariffs “illegal” and economically damaging, the lawmakers said the measures hurt American workers, consumers and long-term US-India relations.

“North Carolina’s economy is deeply connected to India through trade, investment, and a vibrant Indian American community,” Congresswoman Ross said, noting that Indian companies have invested over $1 billion in her state and created thousands of jobs, particularly in life sciences and technology. She warned that the tariffs put jobs, innovation and competitiveness at risk.

Congressman Veasey echoed the criticism, saying India is a key cultural, economic and strategic partner of the United States. “These illegal tariffs are a tax on everyday North Texans who are already struggling with affordability at every level,” he said.

Indian-American lawmaker Raja Krishnamoorthi described the tariff strategy as counterproductive. “Instead of advancing American interests or security, these duties disrupt supply chains, harm American workers, and drive up costs for consumers,” he said, adding that ending the tariffs would help strengthen economic and security cooperation between Washington and New Delhi.

The House resolution follows a recent bipartisan measure passed by the US Senate to end similar emergency-based tariffs imposed on Brazil, signalling growing congressional pushback against the President’s use of emergency powers to unilaterally reshape trade policy.

What next

The move is part of a broader effort by congressional Democrats to reclaim Congress’s constitutional authority over trade and reset strained ties with India.

In October, Ross, Veasey and Krishnamoorthi, along with Congressman Ro Khanna and 19 other lawmakers, had urged Trump to reverse his tariff policies and repair relations with New Delhi.

If passed, the resolution would formally terminate the national emergency declared on August 6, 2025, and roll back the additional duties imposed on Indian imports.