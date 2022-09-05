Home / India News / 3 years of BJP govt in K’taka: Nadda to visit state on Sept 8

3 years of BJP govt in K’taka: Nadda to visit state on Sept 8

india news
Published on Sep 05, 2022 12:17 AM IST

BJP president JP Nadda will be on a three-day visit to Karnataka beginning on September 8 to mark the completion of the party’s three years in power in the state

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda (ANI)
Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda (ANI)
ByAgencies, New Delhi

BJP president JP Nadda will be on a three-day visit to Karnataka beginning on September 8 to mark the completion of the party’s three years in power in the state.

According to party sources, Nadda can take part in a roadshow in Bengaluru, after which he would also speak about the duration of the government.

Nadda will discuss the programmes undertaken by the central government and the state government during this time. He will also talk about how under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s direction, the government of the ‘double engine’ will endeavour to develop the state.

Nadda will meet with the Karnataka government ministers to review their performance, and then, in addition to the meeting with party office holders and the BJP core group, the party president will also meet with the state’s MPs and MLAs.

Earlier in April, Nadda left on a two-day visit to Karnataka.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out